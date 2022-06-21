Red Sox vs. Tiges lineups: An extra nice night for Boston baseball

The newly minted third-place Red Sox look for their third straight win tonight against the Tigers behind Rich Hill (7:10 p.m., NESN).

If they’re victorious, in this, their 69th game, it’ll be their seventh straight series win, continuing their perfect June in that department. The last time they dropped a series, it was 3-2—yes, 5 games—to the Orioles in late May. We’ve come a long, long way since then, and even having leapfrogged the Rays (!) there’s still further to go. Boston is just 1.5 games back of Toronto for second place in the East. They’re a ridiculous 13.5 games back of the Yankees, but one step at a time.

As for the lineup, it’s the “if it ain’t broke” version, with just running back the Monday slate. Good enough for us. The Tigers don’t do the same, but things were broke and needed fixing. See how that works?