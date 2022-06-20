Red Sox 5, Tigers 2: WINckowski, amirite?

I’m only getting used to writing these recaps so forgive if they’re not long but did you even want to hear everything that happened anyway? Why would you? If you did, you’d watch the game!

Anyhow, let’s get to it. Josh Winckowski made quick work of the Tigers in the first inning, which was refreshing. In the bottom of the first, Jarren Duran reached on a walk and scored on a J.D. Martinez single to make it 1-0.

In the second, Riley Green walked, Jeimer Candelario singled and Spencer Torkelson had a sac fly to even it up. It happens! The Sox failed to take the lead in the second inning, which also happens, to to the third they went.

In the bottom of the third, Duran doubled, then Rafael Devers doubles and voila! 2-1 Sox. And then in the four Christian Vázquez got Trevor Story home on a sac fly and, what, 3-1? In this economy. Yes indeed. Then Duran got his second hit to the game, a single to left, to put two men on with two outs.

In the fifth, Franchy Cordero made it a 3-3 night with a single that scored two runs to make it 5-1. Do you know what’s cool about Franchy? Everything. Yes, everything.

Anyhow in the seventh the Tigers scored with two outs. Do you care? I don’t. But it was 5-2 when it happened. The Tigers had some chances after that. Did they score? Look at the headline and realize that no, they did not. The conspicuously unvaccinated Tanner Houck closed them out in the ninth.

