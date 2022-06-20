Red Sox vs. Tigers lineups: Hear them roar

The Red Sox can take the first step toward winning yet another series when they face down the Tigers tonight at Fenway Park behind Josh Winckowski (7:10 p.m., NESN).

Winckowski will look to build on a strong second start last time out against the A’s, having gone five shutout innings. He’ll match up with Detroit’s Alex Faedo, who’s putting up a respectable rookie season with a 4.28 ERA through 8 starts.

As for the lineup, with the Sox playing so well, why change anything? It’s the standard-issue starting nine out there today (Jarren Duran at the top of the order edition), and while Jeter Downs is finally with the big league team, he’ll spend Monday on the bench, at least to start.

The Tigers lineup features Old Man Miguel Cabrera at DH as usual and two top-tier prospects in Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene, who will be terrorizing the AL Central for years to come. But that’s about the extent of the fun these days. Go Sox.