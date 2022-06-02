The Red Seat Podcast: How to Save the Bullpen

We knew before the season, and we know now, the biggest weakness on this Red Sox team is not the offense, starting pitching, or even the defense. It’s the bullpen. In this episode of the show Keaton and I give very concrete examples of things that Chaim Bloom and Alex Cora can do to fix this bullpen right now.

Our solutions for this problem are not external, though that is also a very viable option which we will explore at a later date. Instead, these are suggestions that the team can implement right now with the players they have. In this show we examine the roles of Tanner Houck, Tyler Danish, Edward Bazardo, Frank German, A.J. Politi, Hirakazu Sawamura, Phillips Valdez, and Ryan Brasier, just to name a few. We also discuss a certain Red Sox reliever that ought to be given the closer role right now.

Lastly, we answered a bunch of your listener questions before ending the show.

