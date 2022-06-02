Daily Red Sox Links: Garrett Whitlock, Rafael Devers, Chaim Bloom

The Red Sox were able to get back in the win column on Wednesday, salvaging a split in their quick two-game series against the Reds. A big part of that win was the start from Garrett Whitlock, which was not only fantastic but also a pretty unique one. (Ian Browne; RedSox.com)

That win came on the heels of a frustrating loss on Tuesday, which was largely marked by a lack of offense but also a couple of key defensive miscues. One of those came from Rafael Devers, but don’t let the defensive lapse talk you out of him being a legitimate superstar. (Jason Mastrodonato; Boston Herald)

Chaim Bloom spoke with the media prior to Wednesday’s game, taking stock of where this team stands roughly a third of the way through this 2022 season. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

One of the topics that came up, and one of the big topics with Bloom’s talk with the media was the bullpen and where things go from here. (Jen McCaffrey; The Athletic)

Cord-cutters looking for a way to watch NESN will soon have a way, though it won’t be cheap. (Nick O’Malley; Masslive)

Down on the farm, Bryan Mata has been working his way back to the mound, and now he’s getting set to make his first rehab appearance soon. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe)