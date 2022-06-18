Red Sox vs. Cardinals lineups: The Kutter Crawford show

The Red Sox look to take the series against St. Louis tonight at Fenway Park behind Kutter Crawford (7:10 p.m., NESN).

Last night was a laugher that turned close at the end, so let’s hope that tonight’s game doesn’t pick up where the last one left off. Crawford makes his second start of the year, but I might slightly disagree that his spot start “shows how far Boston’s pitching depth has come.” I like Crawford, but he seems like a standard issue spot starter. The pitching depth is certainly fine, though, and maybe I’m splitting hairs for the fun of it. It is something I do from time to time.

The Sox tend to be pretty consistent with their lineups these days, and that continues today (minus an Alex Verdugo rest day) with the standard-issue Christian Vázquez off day falling on a Saturday, meaning Kevin Plawecki is behind the plate. Dakota Hudson starts for the Cardinals, and he’s got a nice 3.29 ERA but not a ton of strikeouts, so there’s a chance for the Sox to get to him anyway. Unfortunately for us, Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado are in the lineup, as usual. IMHO they should take a day off tomorrow. Please?