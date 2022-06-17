Today is Red Sox History: June 17

Today in OTM History

2013: Red Sox’ Jose Iglesias has majors’ longest hit streak; Everyone’s favorite 2021 laundry cart pusher had a bit of a good run a decade ago.

2016: Don Orsillo and Jerry Remy’s greatest hits; Watching these two do their thing was always fun. And everyone has a favorite.

2018: Red Sox 9, Mariners 3: The bats woke up; If you’re looking for the Sox luck on particular days they had a good one a few years ago. After the bats got off to a slow start on Thursday, why not look to, uh, themselves, to see a strong offensive performance that could be in the cards.

2018: Red Sox 10, Braves 8: Christian Arroyo plays hero, again; Every so often a player will just become very clutch. As if the presence of David Ortiz is looking down at them and giving a thumbs up.

Today in Red Sox History

1943:

Red Sox player-manager Joe Cronin hits a three-run pinch homer in both games of a doubleheader, becoming the first major leaguer to come off the bench to go deep in each end of a twin bill. Boston defeats Philadelphia in the opener 5-4 but drops the nightcap at Fenway Park, 8-7.

Will there ever be another player-manager? If it’s not Shohei Ohtani on the Los Angeles Angels, who can apparently do everything, probably not. But you never know...maybe even just a few odd injuries and ejections in a 17 inning game could give it a return.

1960:

Ted Williams becomes the fourth major leaguer to hit 500 career home runs when he goes deep off the Tribe’s moundsman Wayne Hawkins. ‘Teddy Ballgame’s’ two-run blast proves to be the difference when the Red Sox beat the Indians at Cleveland’s Municipal Stadium, 3-1.

Of course there’s Ted Williams history. And he still had 21 homers left in him.

2009:

At Fenway Park, fans attending tonight’s game will have an opportunity to win food and prizes, along with one lucky patron sitting 500 feet from the plate, receiving a pair of tickets for a future contest. The Red Sox are treating their fans to celebrate the 500th straight sellout at home, marking a streak that began on May 15th, 2003, in which almost 18 million have seen the club compile a 326-173 record over the first 499 games of the record span.

Remember the sellout streak? It might have had some help, and Fenway has added more seats since it began, but what a difficult time to get tickets.

Today in Red Sox Birthdays

Today we can wish a happy birthday to Matt Barnes (get well soon!) the sometimes elite closer, David Pauley, Donnie Sadler (not to be confused with Dr. Ellie Sattler from Jurassic Park), Willard Nixon, and Byron Humphrey.

Many thanks to Baseball-Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History for assistance here, and thanks to Battery Power for the inspiration for these posts.