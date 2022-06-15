Red Sox 10, A’s 1: Boston appeases ‘a pain liker’

Josh Winckowski started the game with a walk but then got out of the inning unscathed, which set the tone for the bottom of the first, when, after walks to Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez and a single to Xander Bogaerts, Alex Verdugo laced one to second that was hard enough to preclude a double play and make it 1-0, Sox, with two outs. Then Trevor Story walked and they were loaded for Franchy Cordero, but there was nothing doing.

Anyhow the A’s did nothing, but then Devers came up to bat and since he’s losing his mind these days, this happened:

Another day, another Devers dinger. pic.twitter.com/QLBQd3s8xG — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 16, 2022

Another run in the third made it 4-0 Sox, and Winck threw them down in order in the fourth, and things were cooking. Somehow Kaprielian was still throwing in the fourth, and a Xander Bogearts sac fly made it 5-0. Just baserunners left and right even before Alex Verdugo singled with two outs to put two men on. The clownshow continued, the A’s made an error, and it was 6-0.

Then pinch hitter Matt Davidson hit a solo homer to make it 6-1, as happened Tuesday night, but on Tuesday night Alex Verdugo did not hit his first homer in two months to make it 8-1, but that did in fact happen in this game.

The rest of the game was not interesting. The Sox scored a run in the eighth to make it 10-1. Do you care who did what? I do not, at least until Vox makes me the editor. They’re totally MIA and I’m just running this thing blind. What else can I do? The A’s didn’t score in the ninth. This post is over.

BOX