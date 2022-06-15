Today in Red Sox History: June 15

Today in OTM History

2010: Adrian Beltre Has Been Reborn as a Hitter; When the Red Sox signed Adrian Beltre it was something of a reclamation project. Beltre’s star had faded with the Seattle Mariners after his huge breakout for the Los Angeles Dodgers. A few home runs hit from his knees later and he’s a superstar again. Just don’t touch his head.

2012: Daniel Bard Progressing At Pawtucket; Unfortunately for him, Daniel Bard still had the better part of a decade in front of him to get back on track. But the last two seasons with the Colorado Rockies are a sign he was right not to give up.

2014: Red Sox notes: Will Middlebrooks to try hand in outfield, Stephen Drew returns; Will Middlebrooks did not spend any time in the outfield while in the majors. Now he’s in the NESN booth above the bleachers. That’s a little like the outfield.

2018: Addressing the Devers-for-Machado speculation; Spoiler alert: the kept Devers. And thank goodness.

Today in Red Sox History

1982:

Red Sox reliever Jeff Reardon, pitching one scoreless inning to protect a 1-0 lead, breaks Rollie Fingers’ career save mark of 341. The Dalton, Massachusetts native, who will finish his 16-year major league tenure with 367 saves, will be surpassed as the all-time leader next season by Lee Smith.

That’s all the history for today. Maybe Josh Winckowski will toss a no-hitter or something and put 2022 on the map.

Today in Red Sox Birthdays

Today is a birthday day. Send your wishes to Eduardo Nunez, Tony Clark, Hall of Famer Wade Boggs!, Ben Flowers, Babe Dalhgren, and Monte Weaver.

Wade Boggs is, in fact, still very much alive and hopefully enjoying his day. I thought this could be a good fun fact but Boggs played 14 games on his birthday and huit just .171/.306/.341. Guess it wasn’t his lucky day.

Many thanks to Baseball-Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History for assistance here, and thanks to Battery Power for the inspiration for these posts.