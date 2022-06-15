Red Sox vs. A’s lineups: Winck gets the nod

The Red Sox look to keep the momentum going after Tuesday’s walkover when the face the Oakland A’s tonight behind spot starter Josh Winckowski (7:10 p.m., NESN).

It’ll be the second start of Winckowski’s season (and career), the first one having lasted three innings, over which he gave up four runs. That one was against Baltimore, and he’ll look to right the ship against a team that is, somehow, down worse than an O’s franchise that is repeatedly telling its fans on Twitter that they are not moving the team. Which, tbh, is better than an Oakland team that desperately wants to move the team.

Jarren Duran, called up with Christian Arroyo’s departure to the COVID reserve list, leads off and plays center field, while Franchy Corder plays first and bats seventh. Kevin Plawecki plays in place of the white-hot Christian Vázquez, who gets a well-earned break.