Today in Red Sox History: June 14

Today in OTM History

2011: Boston Versus Left-Handed Pitchers; When the lineup became very left handed the outcomes followed: righties suffered the wrath of the bat while lefties had an opportunity to thrive against Boston.

2013: Red Sox trade Pedro Ciriaco to Padres for player to be named later; Or perhaps for cash. The Padres designated him for assignment shortly thereafter and he was claimed by the Kansas City Royals in July.

2015: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays lineups: Happy Eduardo Rodriguez day!; E-Rod was cruising entering this matchup but it went poorly.

2018: Dave Dombrowski has built good bullpens in Boston; Historically this is a weakness of the GM but in Boston he finally put it together. And was rewarded with a World Series ring.

Today in Red Sox History

1974:

Thanks to Denny Doyle’s one-out double plating Mickey Rivers in the 15th inning, the Angels beat the Red Sox and Luis Taint, who goes the distance facing 56 batters in the 4-3 walk-off loss to the Halos. California starter Nolan Ryan, throwing an unbelievable 235 pitches, whiffs Cecil Cooper six consecutive times in the Anaheim Stadium contest en route to striking out 19, a feat the 27-year-old right-hander will accomplish three times this season.

Wait. He pitched how long? 14.1 innings!?!?!?! For a complete game loss? Luis Tiant doing something weird in this one. Just unreal. Nolan Ryan “only” tossed 13 innings for the California Angels in the victory.

1975:

The Angels trade Denny Doyle to the Red Sox in exchange for a player to be named later (Chuck Minor) and cash. Boston’s new slick-fielding second baseman will play a pivotal role in the team’s championship season, compiling a 22-game hitting streak and batting .310 after arriving from California.

It’s apparently Red Sox / Angels day in history today.

Today in Red Sox Birthdays

It’s a slow day for these but you can wish a good one for pitcher Luis Aponte and infielder Herb Plews!

Many thanks to Baseball-Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History for assistance here, and thanks to Battery Power for the inspiration for these posts.