OTM Open Thread 6/14: It is Tuesday

Happy Tuesday. The Red Sox are back in Boston and welcome a team it feels like they just played: the Oakland Athletics! It’s a three-game set before the St. Luis Cardinals come to town for the weekend. Tonight’s game starts at 7:10 PM ET. Down two starting pitchers and making a push into relevance this is a crucial stretch for the Sox. Can they sweep Oakland again in the meantime? Talk about what you want and be good to one another.