 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

OTM Open Thread 6/14: It is Tuesday

Play ball!

By Mike Carlucci
/ new
Boston Red Sox v Seattle Mariners Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Happy Tuesday. The Red Sox are back in Boston and welcome a team it feels like they just played: the Oakland Athletics! It’s a three-game set before the St. Luis Cardinals come to town for the weekend. Tonight’s game starts at 7:10 PM ET. Down two starting pitchers and making a push into relevance this is a crucial stretch for the Sox. Can they sweep Oakland again in the meantime? Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

More From Over the Monster

Loading comments...