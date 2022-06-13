Today in Red Sox History: June 13

Today in OTM History

2013: Red Sox top prospect Xander Bogaerts promoted to Triple-A; Nine years go the superstar was just moving up to Pawtucket. Now he’s the record holder for games played at shortstop for the Red Sox! Note to the GM: Sign this man!

2018: Andrew Benintendi has arrived; The (sadly) former Red Sox outfielder wasn’t always amazing but he picked the right year for a breakout. There’s not a 2018 World Series championship with him. It remains his best season to date: 16 homers, 20 steals, 4.8 bWAR, the defensive plays...Fenway will never forget him.

2020: Fake Sox Game 70: The best pitchers falter late; In 2020 we were still more than a month away from the short season getting off the ground. The simulated Sox tried their best but it just wasn’t the same.

2021:Red Sox 4, Blue Jays 18: Marwin Gonzalez the lone bright spot on the worst Pérez Day; That is certainly a forgettable game. The 2021 season turned out pretty ok even with this disaster mixed in.

Today in Red Sox History

1934:

In the eighth inning of the Senators’ 8-1 victory over the Red Sox, Boston hurler Lefty Grove becomes the first pitcher in major league history to yield six doubles in one frame. The future Hall of Famer, ailing from a sore arm, gives up five consecutive two-baggers during Washington’s barrage.

Oof. That’s a rough record to hold.

1957:

Having accomplished the feat against the White Sox on May 8th, Red Sox outfielder Ted Williams becomes the first American Leaguer to have two three-homer games in one season. The ‘Splendid Splinter,’ hitting his trio of round-trippers off Early Wynn and Bob Lemon, two future Hall of Famers, drives in five runs, helping Boston defeat the Indians at Cleveland Stadium, 9-3.

The guy was good.

2005:

Before the interleague series begins against the Reds, who have not played at Fenway Park since the 1975 World Series, the Red Sox pay tribute to Carlton Fisk and his Game 6 walk-off homer by naming the bright yellow stanchion in left field, where the ball landed, the Fisk Foul Pole. Sitting in Monster Seats, the hometown hero enjoys the festivities as the crowd cheers when the team replays the home run on the scoreboard to Handel’s Hallelujah Chorus.

The foul pole is now forever in his honor.

Today in Red Sox Birthdays

There are a few notables born on this day, though not necessarily all Red Sox. But from Boston baseball history you can celebrate Jonathan Lucroy, Ernie Whitt, Mel Parnell, and Gene Desautels. Gene was actually born in Worcester!

Many thanks to Baseball-Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History for assistance here, and thanks to Battery Power for the inspiration for these posts.