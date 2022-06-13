OTM Open thread 6/13: It is Monday

Happy Monday! Well, who expected a good west coast swing? Nice change of historical pace. After finishing their work against the Oakland Athletics, Los Angeles Angels, and Seattle Mariners the Red Sox have earned a day off to travel back to Boston. The Celtics and Golden state Warriors, currently tied at two games apiece, play a pivotal Game 5 of the NBA Finals tonight at 9:00 PM ET. Talk about what you want, shoot some 3s, and be good to one another.