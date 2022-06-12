Happy Sunday. That game sure ended as a letdown. Although Jackie Bradley Jr. almost getting to a ball he had no business being near shows how close it could have been to a win. The guy is amazing out there. It’s a day game today at 4:10 PM ET with the Seattle Mariners sending Robbie Ray and the Red Sox starting, uh, TBD. But maybe Kutter Crawford. Talk about what you want, celebrate a successful west coast trip, and be good to one another.
OTM Open Thread 6/12: It is Sunday
One more and back to Boston
