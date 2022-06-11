 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Red Sox at Mariners lineups: Happy times are here again, provided that by ‘here’ you mean ‘Seattle’

After a night (shudder) following a loss, the Sox righted the ship on Friday. Can they keep it going against George Kirby and the Mariners?

By bryanjoiner
Boston Red Sox v Seattle Mariners
That’s what’s up.
The Red Sox can follow up their Friday night win tonight behind Michael Wacha as they face down George Kirby and the Mariners in a game not taking place alongside Stephen Curry’s greatest game ever (10:10 p.m., NESN).

First off, a quick apology for those looking for game recaps, Minor Lines, series look aheads and the rest: This West Coast trip coinciding with the NBA Finals, Matt’s exit and my moving living spaces has made it hard to keep up, and I don’t even technically have this job. So I have triaged a bunch of shit. Sorry not sorry but also kinda sorry.

Anyhow tonight the Sox look to stuff Kirby back into the forgotten land and start a new winning streak. To do so, they try a new-look lineup with Trevor Story batting leadoff. I slash we dig it. Not much else to report. Go Sox.

Game 60 at Mariners

Lineup spot Red Sox Mariners
1 Trevor Story, 2B Jesse Winker, LF
2 Rafael Devers, 3B Ty France, 1B
3 J.D. Martinez, DH Julio Rodríguez, CF
4 Xander Bogaerts, SS J.P. Crawford, SS
5 Alex Verdugo, LF Eugenio Suárez, 3B
6 Christian Vázquez, C Adam Frazier, 2B
7 Franchy Cordero, RF Abraham Toro, DH
8 Bobby Dalbec, 1B Taylor Trammell, RF
9 Jackie Bradley Jr., CF Cal Raleigh, C
SP Michael Wacha, RHP George Kirby, RHP

