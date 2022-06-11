Red Sox at Mariners lineups: Happy times are here again, provided that by ‘here’ you mean ‘Seattle’

The Red Sox can follow up their Friday night win tonight behind Michael Wacha as they face down George Kirby and the Mariners in a game not taking place alongside Stephen Curry’s greatest game ever (10:10 p.m., NESN).
First off, a quick apology for those looking for game recaps, Minor Lines, series look aheads and the rest: This West Coast trip coinciding with the NBA Finals, Matt’s exit and my moving living spaces has made it hard to keep up, and I don’t even technically have this job. So I have triaged a bunch of shit. Sorry not sorry but also kinda sorry.
Anyhow tonight the Sox look to stuff Kirby back into the forgotten land and start a new winning streak. To do so, they try a new-look lineup with Trevor Story batting leadoff. I slash we dig it. Not much else to report. Go Sox.
Game 60 at Mariners
|Lineup spot
|Red Sox
|Mariners
|1
|Trevor Story, 2B
|Jesse Winker, LF
|2
|Rafael Devers, 3B
|Ty France, 1B
|3
|J.D. Martinez, DH
|Julio Rodríguez, CF
|4
|Xander Bogaerts, SS
|J.P. Crawford, SS
|5
|Alex Verdugo, LF
|Eugenio Suárez, 3B
|6
|Christian Vázquez, C
|Adam Frazier, 2B
|7
|Franchy Cordero, RF
|Abraham Toro, DH
|8
|Bobby Dalbec, 1B
|Taylor Trammell, RF
|9
|Jackie Bradley Jr., CF
|Cal Raleigh, C
|SP
|Michael Wacha, RHP
|George Kirby, RHP
