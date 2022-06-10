Red Sox at Mariners lineups: Why do we fall? So that we learn to pick ourselves up again

The Red Sox, after finally losing to the Angels to end a seven-game winning streak, square off with their last opponent on this West Coast swing when the face down the Mariners tonight in Seattle behind Rich Hill (10:10 p.m., NESN).

The Mariners remain the Mariners, coming into this game five games under .500. Even with the Rookie of the Year favorite, Julio Rodríguez, and breakout star Ty France, things are bleak again in the Pacific Northwest. About the most exciting thing you can say about this team outside of J-Rod is that is Mina Kimes is throwing the first pitch tonight. No word on Lenny’s whereabouts.

Hill faces down fellow lefty Marco Gonzales tonight, as the Sox try to rebound from an ultimately acceptable loss to Shohei Ohtani in California. Most importantly, it’s three days until this road trip is over and we can all watch the entirety of games together.

The Mariners got their lineups in at the normal time. Cora did not. A large reason for this was Alex Verdugo’s unavailability after banging his knee last night. The lineups came in excessively late and had Rob Refsnyder batting leadoff. I... we.. there’s not a ton to say. It just is.