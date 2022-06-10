The Red Seat Podcast: Early Trade Targets

Good morning and welcome back to another episode of “The Red Seat” podcast. On today’s show we breakdown some of the biggest reasons for the Red Sox success over their seven game winnings streak. Is it offense? Is it pitching? Is it something else?

The biggest weakness of this team has been well documented, its the bullpen. As a group we got our heads together and analyzed over eleven different back end relievers who may end up being a good fit for the Red Sox. We look at all factors when analyzing these pitchers including handedness, pitch mix, cost to acquire, and likelihood they will be moved. We then rank our top choices.

Lastly, we answered a bunch of your listener questions before ending the show.

