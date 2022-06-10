OTM Open Thread 6/10: It is Friday

TGIF. Guess what: the series with the Los Angeles Angels (no longer of Anaheim) is over. What a set of four games. Now we’re off to Seattle to play the Mariners for three games to finish the road trip. Tonight starts at 10:10 PM ET. The Celtics host the Golden State Warriors again for the fourth game of the NBA Finals. The Celtics lead the series 2 games to 1. Tip-off is at 9:00 PM ET. Talk about what you want, root for Boston teams, and be good to one another.