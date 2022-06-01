Red Sox vs. Reds lineups: Behold the Greene monster

The Red Sox look to break out of a mini-funk tonight as they face the hard-throwing rookie Hunter Greene behind Garrett Whitlock tonight at Fenway Park (7:10 p.m., NESN).

Greene comes into the game with a 5.89 ERA, which is not good, but—and Nathan Eovaldi can relate—a hefty chunk of that comes from one terrible start against the Brewers over which he gave up 8 runs in just 2.2 innings. He notably pitched 7.1 hitless innings in the team’s loss to a no-hit Pirates team and throws absolute heat, ranking in the top 10 of average fastball speed as a starter, which is hard to do. Befitting someone of his pedigree, the former No. 2 overall pick strikes out a ton of guys, walks a ton of guys and gives up quite a few longballs, but at age 23, the sky’s the limit.

Whitlock comes into the game as the far more complete pitcher of the two, and he looks to get the Sox back on track after consecutive losses to last-place teams. Maybe to shake things up, there’s an unfamiliar face in the leadoff spot: That of Franchy Cordero, with Enrique Hernández getting the day off. Cordero will play right field, pushing Jackie Bradley Jr., batting eighth, into center field. Yay!

On the Reds front, Tommy Pham, the center of the greatest baseball scandal in years, is back in the lineup. I hear he’s a slap-hitter. ZING!