Red Sox Minor Lines: We heard you like extra innings

Worcester W 9-8 (F/10)

Jarren Duran, CF: 2-5, 1 BB, 2 R, 1 RBI, 2 K Connor Wong, DH: 2-6, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 K Ryan Fitzgerald, 1B: 1-3, 1 BB, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 K Rob Refsnyder, RF: 2-5, 1 R, 1 K Christin Stewart, LF: 3-5, 1 HR, 1 R, 3 RBI, 1 SB Jeter Downs, SS: 0-4, 4 K, 1 E Ronaldo Hernández, C: 1-4, 1 RBI, 1 K Yolmer Sánchez, 3B: 2-4, 1 2B, 1 BB, 3 R, 1 K

Kutter Crawford (SP): 3 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 1 BB, 2 K (72 pitches) Andrew Politi: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K (24 pitches) Zack Kelly (BS): 1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (25 pitches) Kaleb Ort (W): 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (18 pitches)

This was a fun one in Worcester, with the Red Sox leading most of the way before a two-out error from Downs, who had a very rough all-around game, let two runs score and keep the inning going long enough for one more to come across and tie the game. In the 10th, Syracuse intentionally walked Duran, allowing Wong to walk it off with a double. There were a lot of good games here from the offense, but Stewart stands out the most as he’s been quietly heating up. A minor-league signing this past winter, the former first round pick is up to eight homers and finished May hitting .279/.380/.541. Ort is also pitching well of late, going six straight outings (seven innings) without allowing a run.

Portland L 5-6 (F/10)

David Hamilton, SS: 0-5, 1 K, 1 E Nick Sogard, 3B: 0-3, 2 BB, 1 SB Devlin Granberg, CF: 1-4, 2 R Pedro Castellanos, 1B: 2-5, 1 R, 2 E Christian Koss, 2B: 2-5, 1 HR, 1 R, 5 RBI, 2 K, 1 E

Victor Santos (SP): 7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 5 K (82 pitches) Jacob Wallace (H): 0.2 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 1 K (31 pitches) Joan Martinez (BS): 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K (20 pitches) Chase Shugart (L; BS): 0.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (9 pitches)

It was another extra-inning affair for Portland, but one with a less happy ending and some sloppy defense. Portland made four errors in the game, with two of those — one from Hamilton, the other from Castellanos — coming in that 10th inning. Koss also had an error, of which he has 11 this season, but offensively he’s having a nice year. He hit a grand slam in the eighth in this game, and on the year he’s hitting .303/.335/.467. It was also a nice start for Santos, who was acquired from the Phillies last season as the player to be named later for C.J. Chatham. He’s been very up and down this year and struggled a bit in May, but hopefully this puts him back on track for a bounce-back month in June.

Greenville L 11-12 (F/10)

Tyler McDonough, 2B: 4-5, 1 2B, 1 BB, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 K, 1 CS Ceddanne Rafaela, CF: 3-6, 1 2B, 1 3B, 1 R, 4 RBI, 1 K, 1 SB Matthew Lugo, SS: 1-5, 1 RBI, 1 K, 1 E Alex Binelas, 1B: 0-4, 1 BB, 1 R Nicholas Northcut, 3B: 1-4, 1 BB, 1 R, 1 K Gilberto Jimenez, RF: 1-4, 1 BB, 1 R Joe Davis, DH: 1-3, 1 HR, 2 BB, 3 R, 1 RBI, 2 K Nick Decker, LF: 2-4, 3 R, 1 RBI

Chih-Jung Liu (SP): 5 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 3 K (81 pitches)

This makes it a clean sweep for extra inning games in the system on Tuesday. Unfortunately, this was another loss with Greenville giving up a run in each of the last two innings, with both of them being unearned, to lose the game. This offense had a big game, though, especially at the top with McDonough and Rafaela. The latter has been perhaps the most exciting player in the system this year, now sitting with a .950 OPS. He’s not someone I expect to be an early promotion in his age-21 season, but he’s setting himself up for a late-season taste of Double-A, which in turn will really put him on the prospect map heading into next season. McDonough is less exciting for the future, but as a more polished player having come out of college last season, he could be faster riser en route to a potential utility role down the line. He’s got a .778 OPS this season.

Player of the Day: Tyler McDonough

Player of the Day Tracker