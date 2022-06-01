 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Daily Red Sox Links: Matt Barnes, Xander Bogaerts, Alex Cora

By Phil Neuffer
The Red Sox are in a tough spot with Matt Barnes, who just hasn’t been effective in quite a while. (Peter Abraham; Boston Globe)

Whether due to belief in him or necessity, the Red Sox have to stick with Barnes. (Chris Cotillo; MassLive)

Yesterday’s setback against the Reds was due to many things, but Xander Bogaerts took responsibility for his shortcomings in the contest. (Greg Dudek; NESN)

Losing at Fenway Park can’t be part of the game plan and Alex Cora knows it. (Ian Browne; MLB.com)

With the Red Sox still hovering on the brink, Cora may need to shake things up. (Chad Jennings; The Athletic)

On a more positive note, Chris Sale seems to be recovering at a solid pace. (Steve Hewitt; Boston Herald)

Getting Sale back will certainly improve the Red Sox’s pitching depth, something they are working on in Worcester as well. (Chad Jennings; The Athletic)

