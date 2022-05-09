SB Nation Reacts: Talking about milestones

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across MLB. Each week, we send 30 polls to plugged in fans from each team. Red Sox fans, sign up HERE to join Reacts.

One of the big stories of the early portion of the MLB season has been Miguel Cabrera, who is at the end of his career but reached the 3000-hit mark earlier in the year, cementing his place among the greatest hitters who have ever played the game. He was already an inner circle Hall of Famer, and this only brings his career into greater light. It also got us thinking about other milestones in the game, and who else could get to that 3000-hit mark. That was the topic of the latest edition of the SB Nation Reacts polls.

Who else will hit 3000?

This has been a hot topic of conversation among baseball people the last couple of weeks since Cabrera hit the milestone, and I really don’t think any of the players above are going to get there. Altuve is the closest probably the best bet among veterans, but he needs another 1208 hits to get there, and he’s in his age-32 season. It’s not an insurmountable number, but I’m not betting on it. Second base is a position where players break down, and while he’s been durable his entire career I have a hard time seeing it. I’m really not sure who I would go with here, but I’m tempted to say Wander Franco is the answer, which is absurd.

Most impressive milestone

I kind of think it’s the hits, personally. Not to say the wins one isn’t impressive, because everyone who gets there was an incredible pitcher and you can’t fake your way to that many wins, but it’s just not a stat I use to evaluate players at all. I can’t bring myself to put it at the top of the list. To get to 3000 hits, you need to play so much, and especially if it’s happening today, you have to do it against the most sophisticated defenses the game has ever seen, and also against pitching staffs that have more guys throwing at max effort, with bananas stuff, almost every at bat. Hell, 2500 hits is probably going to be the new 3000.