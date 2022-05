Welcome to Monday. Five losses in a row. Swept at home. Trevor Story (among many others) slumping instead of putting the offense into the top of the pack. This team is too talented to be this bad. And just a few runs can turn it around. The Red Sox are off for a day to travel to Atlanta but the Celtics play the Bucks at 7:30 PM ET. Talk about what want, hope for a reset, and be good to one another.