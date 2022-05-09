Daily Red Sox Links: Triston Casas, Chaim Bloom, Rafael Devers

Sean McAdam takes a look at yet another frustrating, close, low-scoring loss for the Red Sox, this time on Mother’s Day and against one of the very worst pitchers in baseball to start this season. It’s the same thing over and over again. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

Over the weekend, Chaim Bloom spoke to the media amid all of these struggles, answering for how the team will respond and what can be done to fix this. Chad Jennings runs through some of the comments. (Chad Jennings; The Athletic)

One solution many fans want to see is Triston Casas being called up to join the major-league squad. Bloom explained why that’s not likely to happen right now. (Christopher Smith; Masslive)

Rafael Devers is among the man who are just confused by everything that is happening with this team so far in 2022 and why things aren’t working out. (Molly Burkhardt; RedSox.com)