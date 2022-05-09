Today in Red Sox History: May 9

Today in OTM History

2020: The people in charge of the game don’t care about its future; Nothing has changed two years later. If anything, it’s gotten worse.

2019: Inside a Jackie Bradley Jr. slump; In the present, it does seem he’s breaking out of his season-opening slump of late, at least relatively speaking.

2018: Jay Groome to undergo Tommy John; The good news is, he’s finally healthy. The bad news? We still have no idea who he is as a pitcher.

2017: Who’s scarier, New York or Baltimore; I almost forgot it wasn’t that long ago that the Orioles were, ya know, good. (Though that year was the beginning of the downfall.)

2016: The Red Sox wanted Rich Hill back; Just wait six years, my dudes.

2014: Red Sox prepared to spend on international market; This is the year they’d sign Yoán Moncada, Rusney Castillo, and Anderson Espinoza, among others. Of course, this kind of spending is no longer allowed in the current rules.

Today in Red Sox History

1989: Rick Cerone ends his 159-game errorless streak as a catcher, the longest ever at the position. He was actually one of two players on that same day to end a record-long errorless streak for his position, with the other being Mets shortstop Kevin Elster.

Today in Red Sox Birthdays

Happy would-be 140th birthday to Buck O’Brien, who pitched for the Red Sox in the early 1900s and had one excellent 20-win season. He was also a local guy, hailing from Brockton.

Many thanks to Baseball-Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History for assistance here, and thanks to Battery Power for the inspiration for these posts.