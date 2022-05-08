Game 29 Gamethread: Red Sox vs. White Sox

First of all, happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there in the OTM community. Y’all are the best! Not the best? The Boston Red Sox. They are reeling, and their best starter to date, Michael Wacha, was scratched from this game with Tanner Houck now getting the start. The good news is Chicago is starting Dallas Keuchel, who has had a brutal season thus far. First pitch is set for 11:35 AM ET.

Last Night

Loss; 1-3

How to Watch

There’s no NESN broadcast for this one. Instead, the game will be streamed on Peacock and will also be aired on NBC, so don’t worry about not being subscribed to Peacock if you are not.

How to Listen

WEEI 93.7 AM has the call.

Prep for the Game

Lineups

Series Preview

Today on the Site

Daily Links

Today in History

Minor Lines

Roundtable

Good times!

Join us below for the game today. Just remember to be respectful of everyone.

Go Sox!

