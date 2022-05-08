 clock menu more-arrow no yes

White Sox at Red Sox Lineups: Wacha is out, Houck is in

Left side soreness keeps Wacha off the mound for this one.

By Stephen-Thompson
Boston Red Sox v Baltimore Orioles Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

It’s another day ending in Y, so that means the Red Sox are trying to rebound after a lackluster offensive performance from the night prior. Last night, they scored just one run in 10 innings en route to a 3-1 loss that drove them into sole possession of last place.

The Red Sox will try to stave off extending a losing streak that is already tied for their longest of the season and avoid a sweep at the hands of the White Sox today. Michael Wacha, who has yet to allow a run at Fenway this season, was scheduled to take the mound hoping to improve upon his 3-0 record, but he was a late scratch due to left side soreness. Tanner Houck will start in his place.

The Mother’s Day fun will start early — first pitch is at 11:35 a.m. — and it won’t be on NESN. NBC and Peacock are broadcasting it while NESN carries the Bruins game. Here’s how both teams will lineup.

Game 29 vs. White Sox

Lineup Spot White Sox Red Sox
Lineup Spot White Sox Red Sox
1 Leury García, RF Enrique Hernández, CF
2 Luis Robert, CF Trevor Story, 2B
3 José Abreu, DH Rafael Devers, 3B
4 Yasmani Grandal, 1B Xander Boegarts, SS
5 Gavin Sheets, LF JD Martinez, DH
6 Jake Burger, 3B Christian Vázquez, C
7 Reese McGuire, C Alex Verdugo, LF
8 Josh Harrison, 2B Bobby Dalbec, 1B
9 Danny Mendick, SS Christian Arroyo, RF
SP Dakkas Keuchel, LHP Tanner Houck, RHP

