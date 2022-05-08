White Sox at Red Sox Lineups: Wacha is out, Houck is in

It’s another day ending in Y, so that means the Red Sox are trying to rebound after a lackluster offensive performance from the night prior. Last night, they scored just one run in 10 innings en route to a 3-1 loss that drove them into sole possession of last place.

The Red Sox will try to stave off extending a losing streak that is already tied for their longest of the season and avoid a sweep at the hands of the White Sox today. Michael Wacha, who has yet to allow a run at Fenway this season, was scheduled to take the mound hoping to improve upon his 3-0 record, but he was a late scratch due to left side soreness. Tanner Houck will start in his place.

The Mother’s Day fun will start early — first pitch is at 11:35 a.m. — and it won’t be on NESN. NBC and Peacock are broadcasting it while NESN carries the Bruins game. Here’s how both teams will lineup.