White Sox at Red Sox Lineups: Wacha is out, Houck is in

It’s another day ending in Y, so that means the Red Sox are trying to rebound after a lackluster offensive performance from the night prior. Last night, they scored just one run in 10 innings en route to a 3-1 loss that drove them into sole possession of last place.
The Red Sox will try to stave off extending a losing streak that is already tied for their longest of the season and avoid a sweep at the hands of the White Sox today. Michael Wacha, who has yet to allow a run at Fenway this season, was scheduled to take the mound hoping to improve upon his 3-0 record, but he was a late scratch due to left side soreness. Tanner Houck will start in his place.
The Mother’s Day fun will start early — first pitch is at 11:35 a.m. — and it won’t be on NESN. NBC and Peacock are broadcasting it while NESN carries the Bruins game. Here’s how both teams will lineup.
Game 29 vs. White Sox
|Lineup Spot
|White Sox
|Red Sox
|Lineup Spot
|White Sox
|Red Sox
|1
|Leury García, RF
|Enrique Hernández, CF
|2
|Luis Robert, CF
|Trevor Story, 2B
|3
|José Abreu, DH
|Rafael Devers, 3B
|4
|Yasmani Grandal, 1B
|Xander Boegarts, SS
|5
|Gavin Sheets, LF
|JD Martinez, DH
|6
|Jake Burger, 3B
|Christian Vázquez, C
|7
|Reese McGuire, C
|Alex Verdugo, LF
|8
|Josh Harrison, 2B
|Bobby Dalbec, 1B
|9
|Danny Mendick, SS
|Christian Arroyo, RF
|SP
|Dakkas Keuchel, LHP
|Tanner Houck, RHP
