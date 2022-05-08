OTM Open Thread 5/8: It is Sunday

Happy Sunday and Happy Mother’s Day. The Red Sox faced a team in a mess and yet are trying to avoid a sweep. And it’s an early start against the White Sox: 11:35 AM ET exclusively on Peacock and NBC. Every other game in the league — also besides Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN between the Dodgers and Cubs — is free on MLBTV. Meanwhile, The Bruins take on the Hurricanes at 12:30 PM ET as they look to tie up their first round series. Luckily for the Red Sox they’ve had a miracle on Mother’s Day before. Is twice too much to ask? Talk about what you want and be good to one another.