Today in Red Sox History: May 8

Today in OTM History

Today in Red Sox History

1946: Johnny Pesky scores six run, becoming the first player in American League history to do so. It’s happened twice since then, most recently in 2004 by Joe Randa and then in 1986 by another Red Sox player, this time Spike Owen.

1926: A fire breaks out at Fenway, burning the right field grandstands. Strapped for cash, the Red Sox kept the cash for operations and just left the right field spot empty.

Today in Red Sox Birthdays

Happy 40th birthday to Adrián González, who is thought of mostly negatively by a lot of Red Sox fans, and while I understand some of the reasoning there he was also a very good player for his one full season in Boston, putting up a 155 OPS+ in 2011 and finishing seventh in MVP voting.

