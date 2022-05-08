Daily Red Sox Links: Chaim Bloom, Chris Sale, Trevor Story

You’ll be shocked to learn that, after this atrocious start to the season, the Red Sox have seen their playoff odds fall further than any other team in baseball. (Thomas Harrigan; MLB.com)

Chaim Bloom met with the media prior to Saturday’s game — the latest excruciating loss for this team — and acknowledged his surprise about how the team has played. That said, he says he’s not hitting the panic button. (Julian McWilliams; Boston Globe)

Trevor Story has become one of the faces of this slow start, and he’s trying to figure out what adjustment is needed to turn it around. Thus far, to no avail. (Chad Jennings; The Athletic)

As the Red Sox keep blowing saves, calls for Garrett Whitlock to return to the bullpen get louder. They aren’t going to make that shift right now, though, instead turning to Tanner Houck to fill that role. (Christopher Smith; Masslive)

As if things weren’t bad enough, Chris Sale suffered a setback in his rehab. (Conor Roche; Boston.com)

James Paxton did as well. (Lauren Campbell; NESN)

Rich Hill was placed on the COVID list on Saturday, and then actually tested positive on Sunday, as did Jason Varitek. (Steve Hewitt; Boston Herald)