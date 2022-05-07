Game 28 Gamethread: Red Sox vs. White Sox

The Red Sox have not won a series since their second of the season when they traveled to Detroit, and if they can’t get a win on Saturday that streak will linger into next week. They will try to prevent that from happening, but will be at a disadvantage on the mound with Nick Pivetta taking on the red-hot Dylan Cease. First pitch is set for 4:10 PM ET.

Last Night

Loss; 2-4

How to Watch

You can watch locally on cable on NESN.

How to Listen

WEEI 93.7 AM has the call.

Prep for the Game

Lineups

Series Preview

Today on the Site

Daily Links

Today in History

Minor Lines

Hernández back; Duran down

Join us below for the game today. Just remember to be respectful of everyone.

Go Sox!

Over the Monster has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Over the Monster and SB Nation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our guiding principles.