Today in Red Sox History: May 7

Today in OTM History

2021: Predicting how the season ends for Franchy Cordero; It was awesome, as long as he was in Triple-A, at least.

2020: Baseball may return within the week; Yeah, not so much.

2019: The quiet value of Hector Velázquez; This year’s club could really use that kind of pitcher. (And some bats, of course.)

2018: Rafael Devers is impressive, but showing his age; Unfortunately, he still shows some of these flaws to this day.

2017: A 17-run game in a win; What a concept!

2015: Giving up on Justin Masterson; It would indeed be the final season of his career.

Today in Red Sox History

1903: The first game between the franchises that would eventually become the Red Sox and Yankees takes place. At that time, it was a contest between the Boston Pilgrims and New York Highlanders.

2015: The struggling Red Sox fire pitching coach Juan Nieves, looking for a turnaround.

Today in Red Sox Birthdays

Happy would-be 93rd birthday to Dick Wiliams, whose playing career ended in Boston, and whose Hall of Fame managerial career started with Boston in the Impossible Dream 1967 team. He’d go on to win two World Series with the Athletics in the 70s.

Happy 38th birthday to James Loney, who only played 30 games for the Red Sox, but was part of one of the most famous trades in recent history, The Punto Deal.

