 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

OTM Open Thread 5/7: It is Saturday

Winning? Maybe?

By Mike Carlucci
/ new
Chicago White Sox v Boston Red Sox Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Happy Saturday. The wheels might be falling off already. Where is the offense? If you find it, tell Alex Cora. The Sox try to beat the White Sox at 4:10 PM ET. We should also mention that all games are free on MLBTV this weekend (albeit with normal blackout rules still applying). At 3:30, the Celtics take on the Bucks and try to claim a lead in the series currently tired 1-1. Talk about what you want, hope for runs, and be good to one another.

More From Over the Monster

Loading comments...