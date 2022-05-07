OTM Open Thread 5/7: It is Saturday

Happy Saturday. The wheels might be falling off already. Where is the offense? If you find it, tell Alex Cora. The Sox try to beat the White Sox at 4:10 PM ET. We should also mention that all games are free on MLBTV this weekend (albeit with normal blackout rules still applying). At 3:30, the Celtics take on the Bucks and try to claim a lead in the series currently tired 1-1. Talk about what you want, hope for runs, and be good to one another.