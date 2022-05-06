Red Sox vs. White Sox lineups: Return of the bad Sox

One day after being brutalized every which way by Shohei Ohtani in a historic performance, the Sox dust themselves off to start a weekend series against the White Sox behind Nathan Eovaldi (7:10 p.m., AppleTV+ only; game link here. You need to sign in with an Apple ID, which you can create, but it’s otherwise free.)

There are few bright spots for this year’s Red Sox team, but the good news is that Eovaldi is one of them. He’s avoiding walks at a career-best rate and steadying a rotation that’s been downright good recently. The offense has not followed suit, and tonight they’ll once again try to get things going against Vince Velasquez.

Chicago has a Yoán Moncada-free lineup that should be scary, but which even Boston has outscored this year. Nothing the Red Sox bullpen to get them going! Tim Anderson, José Abreu and Luis Robert, today’s your lucky day. At least when Nate leaves the game it is.

The big news for the Sox is the season debut of Jarren Duran who, like last year, washing mashing at Worcester to start the season. Hopefully he can translate it a little better this time. Should be fun. Can’t be worse!