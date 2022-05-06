FanPost Friday: What needs to happen?

Things seem hopeless for the Red Sox right now. They are 10-16. They are tied with the Baltimore Orioles in the cellar of the American League East. They are 8.5 games out of first place in the division, and a full five games out of a wildcard spot. It’s kind of too early to be looking at the playoff standings in that way, but also there is such thing of a hole out of which you cannot dig yourself. I don’t think the Red Sox are there yet, but they’re on the way.

On the other hand, we can look back to the 2019 Nationals, who got their season off to a 19-31 start before going on a tear that ultimately ended with a World Series championship. Now, am I going to suggest this is a likely trajectory for the Red Sox? Of course not. That Washington season was clearly an outlier and not the expectation for a team that gets off to a slow start. They were also built differently than this Red Sox team. Howevah, it is a reminder that these things are indeed possible. All we need is hope, ya know?

So for this week’s FanPost Friday, I want you to give me reasons for hope. To be clear, you don’t have to think it’s more likely than not that a turnaround happens, but I’m curious what you think a turnaround would look like. What, realistically, will change for the Red Sox to catapult themselves back into contention and take the misery away from watching this team on a day-to-day basis?

Leave us a FanPost, and you could be featured on the front page on Sunday. As always, here is our handy guide to making a FanPost.