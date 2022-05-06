OTM Open Thread 5/6: It is Friday

Happy Friday everyone. The Red Sox are still looking for their miraculous turnaround, which has to be coming, right? (Don’t answer that.) They welcome the Other Sox into town this weekend, with that series kicking off tonight as Nathan Eovaldi takes on Vince Velasquez. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET, with Apple TV+ having the exclusive broadcast. (It should be free for non-subscribers. You just need to download the app.) The Bruins are also back on the ice and back in Boston as they look to rebound in their first-round series against the Hurricanes. The puck drops there at 7:00 PM ET. Use this space to discuss whatever you’d like. As always, just be nice to each other.