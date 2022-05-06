Daily Red Sox Links: Trevor Story, Shohei Ohtani, J.D. Martinez

Whatever patience Trevor Story was getting from the Fenway faithful to start this season seems to have evaporated entirely. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

Shohei Ohtani didn’t do any favors for Story or anyone on the Red Sox yesterday. (Julian McWilliams; Boston Globe)

J.D. Martinez says it’s hard to make heads or tails of what Ohtani is dealing thanks to the two-way player’s pitch mix. (Christopher Smith; MassLive)

Even if it led to a defeat for the Red Sox, it’s hard to ignore how incredible Ohtani was and continues to be. (Sam Blum; The Athletic)

But about that defeat for the Red Sox... (Rob Bradford; WEEI/Audacy)

Although they still have time to get back on track, the Red Sox haven’t shown much evidence that they will so far. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

Especially as they continue to be lifeless at the plate until it’s too late. (Chad Jennings; The Athletic)