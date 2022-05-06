Today in Red Sox History: May 6

Today in OTM History

2021: Brandon Workman comes back on a minor-league deal; The reunion did not work out as hoped.

2020: Getting mad online about the 2011 MVP voting; I’m not kidding when I say this pops into my head probably once a month or so.

2016: Too much Sox-Yankees on Sunday Night Baseball; ESPN has still not listened to our pleas.

2015: Marc wants Bryce Brentz to get his shot in the majors; You see what I did there.

2014: The league’s umpire problem; Eight years later, and nothing has changed.

Today in Red Sox History

1915: Babe Ruth hits his first career home run. Rumor has it there were more to come as his career progressed.

1918: Babe Ruth plays in his first career game as a position player. It’s Babe Ruth day, apparently.

2008: Tim Wakefield and Mike Timlin combine for a shutout performance against the Tigers. It was the first time in baseball history multiple pitchers over the age of 40 combined for a shutout.

2012: In a 17-inning loss to the Orioles, Darnell McDonald picked up the loss while Chris Davis for the win for Baltimore, marking the first time in 110 years two position players received decisions in a game.

Today in Red Sox Birthdays

Happy 69th birthday to Larry Anderson, who is best known for being the player the Red Sox acquired at the deadline in exchange for Jeff Bagwell.

Happy 60th birthday to Tom Bolton, who spent six years on the Red Sox pitching staff in the late 80s and early 90s, pitching basically to league-average results.

Happy 49th birthday to Izzy Alcántara, who is most famous for, well, this.

Many thanks to Baseball-Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History for assistance here. Also thanks again to Battery Power for the inspiration for these posts.