Game 26 Gamethread: Red Sox vs. Angels

Last night was, in a word, atrocious. I’m hesitant to call it the worst loss of the season because there’s already plenty of competition for that title, but it sure was not fun to watch! The good news is there is not much turnaround time to dwell on it, and the Red Sox can still win this series Thursday afternoon. The bad news is they are facing the reigning MVP, Shohei Ohtani, who also hits third for the Angels. Boston will counter with Rich Hill, and then eventually Tanner Houck. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

Last Night

Loss; 5-10

How to Watch

You can watch locally on cable on NESN. MLB Network will also have a broadcast for those out-of-market.

How to Listen

WEEI 93.7 AM has the call.

Prep for the Game

Lineups

Series Preview

Today on the Site

Daily Links

Today in History

Minor Lines

Tanner Houck should be the closer

Red Sox hoping for an All-Star hosting bid

Join us below for the game today. Just remember to be respectful of everyone.

Go Sox!

Over the Monster has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Over the Monster and SB Nation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our guiding principles.