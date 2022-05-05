Red Sox Minor Lines: Connor Seabold shines in Worcester

Worcester W 7-1

Jarren Duran, CF: 2-4, 1 2B, 1 R, 2 RBI Jonathan Araúz, 2B: 0-3 Jaylin Davis, PH/RF: 1-1, 1 R Jeter Downs, SS: 1-2, 1 HR, 1 BB, 3 R, 2 RBI, 1 K, 1 SB Triston Casas, 1B: 1-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 2 K Rob Refsnyder, DH: 0-4, 1 RBI, 2 K Ryan Fitzgerald, RF/3B: 0-3, 1 BB, 3 K Ronaldo Hernández, C: 1-4, 1 R, 2 K

Connor Seabold (SP; W): 7 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 8 K (70 pitches) Zack Kelly: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K (14 pitches) John Schreiber: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K (10 pitches)

Seabold has got it going on to start this season. The righty’s stock was falling a bit coming into this year, and justifiably so as there had been signs that his stuff was moving in the wrong direction. On the other hand, he was dealing with injuries last season, which could have explained some of his underwhelming showings. To start this season, he’s got a 1.63 ERA through five starts, and over his last two he’s struck out 14 over 13 innings while only walking one. He’s shooting to the top of the list for starter backup plans in Worcester. Meanwhile, it’s nice to see both Downs and Duran catching fire at the plate, with the former hitting a homer for a third straight game.

Portland PPD

Greenville L 5-9 (F/10)

Nick Yorke, 2B: 1-5, 1 K Ceddanne Rafaela, CF: 1-5, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 K Matthew Lugo, SS: 3-5, 1 HR, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 K, 1 SB Alex Binelas, 3B: 2-5, 2 K, 1 E Gilberto Jimenez, RF: 1-4, 1 2B, 1 BB, 1 R, 1 SB Nicholas Northcut, 1B: 1-5, 1 HR, 1 R, 2 RBI, 2 K Nick Decker, DH: 1-4, 1 HR, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 K

Wyatt Olds (SP): 4 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 BB, 5 K (82 pitches)

The pitching was not very good here for Greenville in this loss, but there’s a couple of interesting players to touch on here offensively. First, with Northcut, we’ve talked about his power a bunch already this season. That’s what happens when you hit nine homers in 19 games. He’s now got an .897 OPS on the season, with his power masking some real issues getting on base. It’s also nice to see this game from Lugo. The shortstop got off to a hot start this season coming off a tough 2021, but he’d been slumping of late. This is a big season for the former second round pick, so it’s always good to see a player like that rebounding after a tough stretch.

Salem L 6-24

Brainer Bonaci, 2B: 1-5, 1 BB, 3 K Eddinson Paulino, SS: 1-5, 1 2B, 1 BB, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 K Nathan Hickey, C: 1-3, 1 RBI Blaze Jordan, 3B: 2-5, 1 R, 3 K, 1 E Eduardo Lopez, CF: 1-4, 1 HR, 1 BB, 1 R, 1 RBI Tyler Miller, DH: 2-5, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 K, 2 SB Eduardo Vaughan, RF: 3-5, 1 RBI

Wilkelman Gonzalez (SP; L): 0.2 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 3 BB, 1 K (36 pitches) Phillip Sikes: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K (9 pitches)

Yikes. It goes without saying that this was a brutal day for the pitching, three different pitchers allowing at least five runs and two more allowing four. Sikes, for what it’s worth, is an outfielder. So, yeah. This is the first time this season Gonzlaez has allowed more than a run in a start, so we’re certainly not panicking, but as we’ve said plenty of times before it’s always telling how a pitcher bounces back from a start like this the next time they take the mound.

Player of the Day: Connor Seabold

Player of the Day Tracker