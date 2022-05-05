Today in Red Sox History: May 5

Today in OTM History

2021: Jordan’s Furniture and the seven-inning doubleheaders; What a time to be alive.

2020: Getting to know the KBO; What a not very fun time to be alive.

2018: Pulling out a clutch win; This game also included Craig Kimbrel’s 300th career save, making him the youngest to do so.

2016: Time to promote Andrew Benintendi; 10 days too early, Marc. And of course, Benintendi would be in the majors by the end of that season.

2015: Blow up the Sox; We’re not far off from those takes this year, if we’re not there already.

2013: An Adrian Beltre walk-off; Just for the wrong team.

Today in Red Sox History

1904: Cy Young tosses a perfect game, and his second no-hitter of his career. It was part of a record 24 straight innings without allowing a hit, which is just absurd. It was also part of a 53-inning scoreless streak.

1930: Red Sox trade Red Ruffing to the Yankees. Ruffing would go on to have a Hall of Fame career in the Bronx.

Today in Red Sox Birthdays

Happy would-be 88th birthday to Don Buddin, who was the team’s starting shortstop from 1956-1961 (minus one year which was lost to military service), and was eventually traded for future All-Star Eddie Bressoud.

Many thanks to Baseball-Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History for assistance here. Also thanks again to Battery Power for the inspiration for these posts.