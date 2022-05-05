Daily Red Sox Links: Christian Vázquez, Garrett Whitlock, Brandon Walter

Related The Red Sox need more from the bottom of their lineup

Mike Axisa takes a national view on just what is going on with the Red Sox early on in this season as they fall further behind in the division, pointing to the bottom of the lineup as a key detriment. (Mike Axisa; CBS)

Christian Vázquez is part of that bottom of the order, and he is under a microscope right now with his contract coming to an end after this season. What does his future look like? (Peter Abraham; Boston Globe)

Wednesday night was a brutal one for Red Sox fans, of course, but watching Garrett Whitlock was as fun as always. Rob Bradford looks at a difference the righty has made this year. (Rob Bradford; WEEI)

Christopher Smith has a profile on Brandon Walter, the breakout prospect in the Red Sox system dating back to last season. (Christopher Smith; Masslive)

ESPN dives into perhaps the biggest topic around the league this year: The baseball. (ESPN)