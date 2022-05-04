Game 25 Gamethread: Red Sox vs. Angels

The Red Sox got a much-needed victory over a talented Angels team on Tuesday night, with Michael Wacha leading the way in a shutout performance from the pitching staff. They also got a couple of home runs, though we’re still waiting for the true breakout from the offense. Perhaps it will come tonight against the talented but inexperienced Reid Detmers! He’ll take on Garrett Whitlock, with first pitch set for 7:10 PM ET (weather dependent).
Last Night
How to Watch
You can watch locally on cable on NESN. MLB Network also has the broadcast for those out of market.
How to Listen
WEEI 93.7 AM has the call.
Prep for the Game
Today on the Site
Get this ump all the way outta here
The difference between MadBum's and Hernandez's hand checks is striking. pic.twitter.com/CRPOuRXBUE— Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) May 4, 2022
Join us below for the game today. Just remember to be respectful of everyone.
Go Sox!
Over the Monster has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Over the Monster and SB Nation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our guiding principles.
Loading comments...