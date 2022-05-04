Game 25 Gamethread: Red Sox vs. Angels

The Red Sox got a much-needed victory over a talented Angels team on Tuesday night, with Michael Wacha leading the way in a shutout performance from the pitching staff. They also got a couple of home runs, though we’re still waiting for the true breakout from the offense. Perhaps it will come tonight against the talented but inexperienced Reid Detmers! He’ll take on Garrett Whitlock, with first pitch set for 7:10 PM ET (weather dependent).

Win; 4-0

You can watch locally on cable on NESN. MLB Network also has the broadcast for those out of market.

WEEI 93.7 AM has the call.

Get this ump all the way outta here

The difference between MadBum's and Hernandez's hand checks is striking. pic.twitter.com/CRPOuRXBUE — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) May 4, 2022

