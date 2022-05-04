Today in Red Sox History: May 4

We’re bringing back the Today in Red Sox History feature after about six weeks off. Enjoy!

Today in OTM History

2019: Two homers from Michael Chavis in a win; This may have been the peak of the Chavis era, or at least close to it.

2018: Looking back on the Adrian Beltre era; Always fun to look back, even if it was just the one year in Boston.

2017: Marco Hernández or Pablos Sandoval; In hindsight, it’s a less-than-ideal binary choice.

2016: How good is Jackie Bradley Jr.’s offense?; Some things never change, ya know?

2015: Rafael Devers homers in Low-A; This was just the beginning of the Devers trajectory.

2013: Allen Webster shines in Triple-A; Forgive the hot take, but I’ll say this one didn’t work out quite as well as Devers.

Today in Red Sox History

1939: Ted Williams becomes the first player ever to clear the right field seats in Detroit’s Briggs Stadium, as a 20-year-old rookie no less.

Today in Red Sox Birthdays

Happy would-be 130th birthday to Jack Tobin, who spent most of his career in the early 1900s with St. Louis before ending things in Boston as the team’s right fielder.

