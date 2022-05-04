Red Sox Minor Lines: Nick Yorke hits his first homer of the year

Worcester PPD

Portland W 5-4 (F/11)

David Hamilton, 2B: 2-5, 2 2B, 2 R, 2 K Christian Koss, SS: 1-5, 2 RBI, 1 K Devlin Granberg, CF: 3-4, 1 2B, 1 BB, 1 R, 1 K, 1 SB Cameron Cannon, DH: 2-5

Victor Santos (SP): 6 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 0 BB, 5 K (78 pitches) Jacob Wallace: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (17 pitches) Chase Shugart: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K (26 pitches)

This was a fun one for those in attendance in Portland on Tuesday, with the Sea Dogs tying it in the ninth on a Tyler Dearden double, but Granberg was also thrown out at the plate on that play to end the inning and send the game to extras. Both sides scored a run in the 10th before a single from Koss knocked in the winning run. As far as actual performances, it’s nice to see a multi-hit game again from Hamilton. He was one of the talks of the farm very early in the season, but he’s quieted down a bit of late. Still, he’s hitting an impressive .301/.395/.479. It’s also encouraging to see that kind of performance from Wallace, who was blown up his last time out. You never know if a pitcher will spiral after that kind of showing, so coming back with this dominance is huge. We should also shout out Santos, who is lost in this great Portland rotation but now has a 3.41 ERA over 29 innings, striking out 21 and walking six.

Greenville W 4-2

Nick Yorke, 2B: 1-4, 1 HR, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 K Tyler McDonough, LF: 0-3, 1 BB, 2 K Ceddanne Rafaela, CF: 0-4, 1 K, 2 SB Alex Binelas, 1B: 2-2, 2 BB, 1 R Matthew Lugo, SS: 1-4, 2 K Gilberto Jimenez, RF: 2-4, 1 R, 1 RBI, 2 K, 3 SB Nicholas Northcut, 3B: 0-3, 1 BB, 1 R, 2 K, 1 E

Shane Drohan (SP; W): 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 9 K (84 pitches) Ryan Zeferjahn (H): 2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K (84 pitches) Cody Scroggins (SV): 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (15 pitches)

Last season, Yorke got off to a horrible start in April before flipping a switch in May and really running from there. He may be following a similar trajectory this season. He never quite got going in that first month of the season, with just 15 total bases in 14 games. Through two games in May, he’s up to eight total bases, hitting his first homer of the year on Tuesday. It was always too early to get worried about him, but it’s still nice to see this rebound. Meanwhile, Drohan is having a weird season. He’s made three starts in which he’s allowed exactly one run, but in the other two he’s allowed a combined 14. The talent is there for him to be an interesting prospect, but he needs to figure out the consistency piece if he’s going to stick as a starter.

Salem W 8-4

Eddinson Paulino, SS: 4-5, 1 2B, 2 R, 1 RBI Brainer Bonaci, 2B: 2-5, 1 3B, 1 R, 4 RBI, 1 K, 1 E Nathan Hickey, C: 1-4, 1 BB Blaze Jordan, 3B: 1-5, 1 R Eduardo Lopez, CF: 2-4, 1 BB, 1 R Niko Kavadas, DH: 0-2, 3 BB, 1 R Eduardo Vaughan, RF: 2-4, 1 R, 1 RBI, 2 K

Tyler Uberstine (SP; W): 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 3 K (58 pitches)

Paulino was one of my favorite sleepers heading into the season, something of a jack-of-all-trades on the field who made a lot of contact and had some rave reviews about his makeup. He struggled to get out of the gate this year, though, but like Yorke above he’s had a hot start to May. Paulino now has a combined seven hits through these two games, and he’s suddenly hitting a respectable .256/.315/.463 on the year, with the power output coming almost entirely from doubles and triples. (He has one homer).

Player of the Day: Shane Drohan

Player of the Day Tracker