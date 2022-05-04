Daily Red Sox Links: Michael Wacha, J.D. Martinez, Josh Taylor

It’s a star-studded week at Fenway, not only with the big names from the Red Sox but also with the Angels, who boast as much top-end talent as just about any team in all of baseball. And amid all of those big names, it was Michael Wacha outshining everyone in Boston on Tuesday night. (Peter Abraham; Boston Globe)

Wacha was mostly cruising through the win on Tuesday, and was pulled with only 60 pitches under his belt. The veteran is rolling with the new reality of how pitchers are handled in modern baseball. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

J.D. Martinez is still not quite 100 percent as he’s been dealing with a nagging injury for a week or two. He is healthy enough, however, to help boost an offense that is desperate for any boost it can find. (Jason Mastrodonato; Boston Herald)

After not starting the season with the team, Josh Taylor wasn’t expected to miss all that much time. Following a setback in his rehab, however, it’s not clear when he will return to the bullpen. (Chris Cotillo; Masslive)

Chad Jennings looks at the top minor-league players for the Red Sox over the month of April. (Chad Jennings; The Athletic)

It wasn’t clear whether or not he’d take the mound this week, but Shohei Ohtani is indeed set to start for the Angels at Fenway on Thursday. (ESPN)