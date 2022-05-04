The Red Seat Podcast: First Month Recap

Welcome back to another episode of “The Red Seat” podcast, your podcast for everything Red Sox. On this episode we start by discussing our views on the first month of the season and how we feel how the team stacks up against the rest of the American League East.

We take a look at the entire Red Sox lineup and really zoom in on the bottom three hitters. What do they do about Bobby Dalbec at first? Is it Triston Casas time? What about Jarren Duran and Jackie Bradley Jr.? Is there anyone else we feel confident in to help boost this group?

After looking at the offense, we take a look at Red Sox bullpen and who the guy is in that group. Is it Hansel Robles? Is it Jake Diekman? Is it Garrett Whitlock, if he’s even in the bullpen? Is there a capital-G Guy there?!?

