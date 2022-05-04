 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Red Seat Podcast: First Month Recap

In this episode of the show, Keaton and Shelly discuss the first month of the season.

By Keaton_DeRocher and Shelly Verougstraete
/ new
Baltimore Orioles v Boston Red Sox Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Welcome back to another episode of “The Red Seat” podcast, your podcast for everything Red Sox. On this episode we start by discussing our views on the first month of the season and how we feel how the team stacks up against the rest of the American League East.

We take a look at the entire Red Sox lineup and really zoom in on the bottom three hitters. What do they do about Bobby Dalbec at first? Is it Triston Casas time? What about Jarren Duran and Jackie Bradley Jr.? Is there anyone else we feel confident in to help boost this group?

After looking at the offense, we take a look at Red Sox bullpen and who the guy is in that group. Is it Hansel Robles? Is it Jake Diekman? Is it Garrett Whitlock, if he’s even in the bullpen? Is there a capital-G Guy there?!?

We hope you enjoyed the show and if you did, make sure you subscribe to us on iTunes, Google Podcast, Spotify, or Stitcher. Also give the show a review. Five star reviews help us get in more ears and grow the show. Be sure to also follow us on Twitter. You can find Keaton @TheSpokenKeats, and you can find me @shellyv_643. Thanks for listening!

More From Over the Monster

Loading comments...