Red Sox Minor Lines: A rare Monday game

Salem W 6-2

Eddinson Paulino, DH: 1-3, 1 BB, 2 SB Brainer Bonaci, 2B: 0-3, 1 BB, 1 R, 1 K Marcelo Mayer, SS: 1-3, 1 2B, 1 BB, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 K Nathan Hickey, C: 1-4, 1 2B, 2 R, 1 RBI Blaze Jordan, 3B: 2-3, 1 2B, 1 3B, 1 BB, 1 R, 3 RBI

Juan Daniel Encarnacion (SP; W): 5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K (62 pitches) Christopher Troye (H): 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (15 pitches)

It was a rare Monday game for the Red Sox farm system, with Salem having their day off on Tuesday this week for reasons that are frankly unclear to me. But whatever the reason, they got the win behind four doubles from the offense and a good start from Encarnacion. The latter is not really a super exciting prospect in the system, but he’s been settling in for his full-season debut over the last month, allowing one or zero runs in four of his six starts in May. Offensively, the big story was Marcelo Mayer’s return to the lineup. He has been dealing with a wrist injury and was sent to Boston for testing earlier in the month, but things came back clean and he’s back on the field. This was his first game since May 19, and only his fifth in the entire month, but he keeps smacking doubles when he does get into games. This was his fifth in May. Finally, Jordan had a big game here and is at a .713 OPS on the year. For the month of May he’s hit a much-improved .323/.358/.515.

Player of the Day: Blaze Jordan

Player of the Day