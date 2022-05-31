Daily Red Sox Links: Alex Cora, J.D. Martinez, Matt Strahm

As I’m sure many people reading this know, the Celtics will be advancing to the NBA Finals after a Game Seven win over the weekend. They’re being led there by a rookie head coach in Ime Udoka, which is an experience with which Alex Cora can certainly relate. (Julian McWilliams; Boston Globe)

Speaking of Cora, he was talking about the torrid stretch this offense was in the midst of, and in particular what J.D. Martinez is doing right now. The manager compared his slugger to Ichiro, which is not really a comparison I think many people go to. (Jason Mastrodonato; Boston Herald)

Chaim Bloom took part in a Q&A with Chris Cotillo over at Masslive, talking about, among other things, the pressure he was feeling early in the season when the Red Sox were struggling mightily. (Chris Cotillo; Masslive)

Prior to Monday’s loss to the Orioles, the Red Sox placed Matt Strahm on the COVID list, though as of this writing he hasn’t tested positive. (Greg Dudek; NESN)